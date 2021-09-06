UrduPoint.com

Taliban Invite Several Nations To Announcement Of Composition Of New Afghan Gov't- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Taliban Invite Several Nations to Announcement of Composition of New Afghan Gov't- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a source in the Taliban.

According to the source, the Taliban completed all the procedures necessary for making the announcement. The government will be controlled by the leader of the radical movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia Turkey China Qatar Event All Government

Recent Stories

United States condemns Houthi latest missile attac ..

United States condemns Houthi latest missile attack against Saudi Arabia

16 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

1 hour ago
 UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Secur ..

ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.