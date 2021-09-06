MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a source in the Taliban.

According to the source, the Taliban completed all the procedures necessary for making the announcement. The government will be controlled by the leader of the radical movement.