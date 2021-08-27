Taliban Invite Turkey to Run Kabul Airport - Erdogan

Turkey has received a request from the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to take control of the Kabul airport, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Turkey has received a request from the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to take control of the Kabul airport, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We have a request from the Taliban to run the Kabul airport.

They said they would be in charge of security while we could execute control. We have not yet made a decision, as evacuating our citizens and servicemen is currently the top priority. We need to see the general picture in Afghanistan, there is currently no government there. We will consider the issue when everything becomes clear," Erdogan told reporters.