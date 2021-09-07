UrduPoint.com

Taliban Invites Russia To Take Part In Ceremony Of New Gov't Announcement - Kabulov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

Taliban Invites Russia to Take Part in Ceremony of New Gov't Announcement - Kabulov

Russia has received an invitation from the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to take part in a ceremony of announcement of the new Afghan government, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We have received the invitation," Kabulov said, adding that "we have an ambassador there and no one needs to travel."

