MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia has received an invitation from the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to take part in a ceremony of announcement of the new Afghan government, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have received the invitation," Kabulov said, adding that "we have an ambassador there and no one needs to travel."