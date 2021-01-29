Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All Afghans And Prioritizing Human Rights: Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai

The Taliban movement is committed to a government that would be accepted by all the ethnic and religious groups living in Afghanistan and that would prioritize human rights and the fight against drug trafficking, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Taliban movement is committed to a government that would be accepted by all the ethnic and religious groups living in Afghanistan and that would prioritize human rights and the fight against drug trafficking, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is fully committed that after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan they will bring a new Islamic government, which should be acceptable to all Afghans, all ethnic groups, all religious groups who are in Afghanistan. We finished all the disputes among ourselves and the new government should be acceptable to everyone. The government which can give an end to everything, all the things which were happening before, so they form a new government which will [protect] the rights of women, human rights, and also [fight against] drug trafficking .

.. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is fully committed to such a government," Stanikzai said at a press conference in Moscow.

Stanikzai also noted that the Kabul administration should be responsible for security in the Afghan capital � where the Taliban do not operate, according to him.

"Kabul is unsecured � I know this, nowadays especially. Because who is in power in Kabul? The Kabul administration is in power in Kabul, they are responsible for security. The power and the administration of Kabul is in their hands, they are responsible for it, why is it done like this? Moreover, we are not operating in Kabul, because we have already promised that in the big cities, we will not operate," Stanikzai added.

The Taliban is doing it best to bring peace to Afghanistan, the political chief assured.