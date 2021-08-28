Taliban, IS Terrorists Engaged in Fierce Confrontation in Afghanistan - Russian Ambassador

The Islamic State's (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorist attack at the Kabul airport has challenged the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and not the United States, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday, stressing that there was a fierce confrontation between the two radical groups

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Islamic State's (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorist attack at the Kabul airport has challenged the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and not the United States, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday, stressing that there was a fierce confrontation between the two radical groups.

"The confrontation is irreconcilable. If, indeed, it was the IS behind the airport attack, then it challenged not so much the United States as it did the Taliban. Because the Taliban took responsibility for Afghanistan. And in a way, what happened is a blow to the Taliban's reputation," Zhirnov said on air the Soloviev Live.