Taliban, Kabul Discuss Ceasefire - Taliban's Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) are discussing ceasefire in Afghanistan with the Kabul administration, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the political office of the movement, said on Friday.

"We are discussing everything at the negotiating table. Yes," Shaheen told reporters, adding that it is necessary to find consensus on the form of the government in the beginning.

The movement has said that discussing this issue is possible in the future but for now they favor the Islamic Emirate.

More Stories From World

