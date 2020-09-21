Taliban-Kabul Working Groups Make Some Progress at Meeting on Monday - Negotiator

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Working groups of the Taliban radical movement and the Afghan government made some progress on peace talks at a meeting on Monday, Nader Naderi, a member of the negotiating team of the government's negotiating team, told Sputnik.

"The working groups of the two sides held a joint working meeting this afternoon.

The meeting lasted for several hours and discussed the modalities of the Afghan peace talks, which resulted in progress in resolving the differences," Naderi said.

The two groups discussed the main principles of future meetings, Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said.

"A meeting was held between the contact groups of the two negotiating teams. The meeting also discussed the working principles of the forthcoming meetings. It is hoped that a mutual understanding will be reached on the remaining points and the next meeting will begin," Wardak said.