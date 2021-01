Taliban Kidnap 45 Bus Passengers in Western Afghanistan - Reports

Taliban have abducted a bus with 45 passengers on board in Afghanistan's Herat province, Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Taliban have abducted a bus with 45 passengers on board in Afghanistan's Herat province, Afghan broadcaster Shamshad news reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the report, the attack unfolded around 7 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT).

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.