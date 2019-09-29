Taliban Kidnap 9 Employees of Afghan Election Commission in Parwan Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Militants from the Taliban Islamist movement kidnapped nine employees of the Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) and 17 observers during the presidential election in the province of Parwan, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the Ariana News broadcaster, the Taliban kidnapped seven IEC employees, one member of the commission on election complaints and seven more observers.

The broadcaster is also studying reports about the alleged kidnapping of seven more IEC employees in Kabul.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

However, the election process was threatened by attacks, launched by the Taliban Islamist group, which vowed to disrupt the voting and staged a number of attacks across the country.