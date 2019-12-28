UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Kill 10 Afghan Soldiers In Attack On Base

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Taliban kill 10 Afghan soldiers in attack on base

Ten Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Helmand on Saturday, officials said

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Ten Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Helmand on Saturday, officials said.

The Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in volatile Sangin district and then blew it up before their fighters could attack the compound, Nawab Zadran a spokesman for 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan told AFP.

"There were 18 soldiers in the base at the time of the attack providing security for the people of Sangin. Four soldiers were wounded and four repelled the Taliban attack bravely," he said.

Provincial spokesman Omar Zawak confirmed the attack and said the soldiers were killed by the powerful blast inside the base.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement sent to media claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Army Media

Recent Stories

PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal distri ..

11 minutes ago

5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

At Least 8 Shot, 2 Fatally Due to Shooting in Texa ..

11 minutes ago

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco line

11 minutes ago

Dense fog to dominate in plain areas including Pun ..

8 minutes ago

Citizenship Amendment Act proves worth of two-nati ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.