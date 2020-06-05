UrduPoint.com
Taliban Kill 10 Afghan Soldiers In Southern Zabul Province - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Taliban Kill 10 Afghan Soldiers in Southern Zabul Province - Interior Ministry

Ten Afghan soldiers were killed and one was injured following a clash between the security forces and Taliban militants in the southern Zabul province, Tariq Aryan, the Interior Ministry spokesman, said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Ten Afghan soldiers were killed and one was injured following a clash between the security forces and Taliban militants in the southern Zabul province, Tariq Aryan, the Interior Ministry spokesman, said on Friday.

"Earlier in the day, an anti-vehicle mine planted by the Taliban exploded on a Humvee [High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle] near the Zabul highway and clash took place between security forces and the Taliban, and ten Afghan security soldiers died and another one was injured," Aryan said, adding that the militant group also suffered losses.

One Ranger Special Operations Vehicle and two Humvees were destroyed during the clash, according to Aryan.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

