Ten law enforcement officers, including a district police chief, have been killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, a source told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Ten law enforcement officers, including a district police chief, have been killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Last night, the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in Sangin district, killing Sangin district police chief Abdul Mohammad Sarwari," the source said.

The Helmand police confirmed the death of three officers, including the Sangin district police chief. They added that a counterattack had killed 15 Taliban members and wounded seven others.