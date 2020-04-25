Taliban Kill 14 Civilians in Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a total of 14 civilians were killed and injured in several Taliban attacks in the north of the country over the past 24 hours

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a total of 14 civilians were killed and injured in several Taliban attacks in the north of the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the Taliban militants shelled a house in the Kohi village of Qaisar district of the Faryab province.

"Eleven civilians, including women and children, were martyred and wounded in the mortar attack," the ministry's statement read.

In a separate incident, a roadside bomb killed a child and injured an adult civilian in the Almar district.

Another 70-year-old man was killed by the Taliban in village of Sufi Qala located in the Qaisar district.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.