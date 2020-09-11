Taliban Kill 16 Afghan Servicemen in Nangarhar Province - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputnik on Friday.

The militants targeted checkpoints of the Afghan army and police in the Gandumak area of Nangarhar's Khogyani district, the source added.