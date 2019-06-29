UrduPoint.com
Taliban Kill 30 Militias In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

At least 30 pro-government Afghan militias were killed overnight when the Taliban stormed a village in the northern Baghlan province, local media said citing local officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) At least 30 pro-government Afghan militias were killed overnight when the Taliban stormed a village in the northern Baghlan province, local media said citing local officials.

The battle in the Nahrin district began late on Friday and continued for six hours, unnamed official told Tolo news channel.

The Taliban took all weapons of the defeated militias.

The so-called public uprising forces have been helping the Afghan government maintain security in parts of the country. The Interior Ministry did not comment on the reports, the outlet said.

