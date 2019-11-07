UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Kill 4 Judges In Afghanistan's East - Spokesman For Paktia Province Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Taliban Kill 4 Judges in Afghanistan's East - Spokesman for Paktia Province Governor

Taliban militants have killed four judges of the Appeal Court of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province on the Kabul-Logar highway, Abdullah Hasrat, the spokesman for Paktia governor, said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Taliban militants have killed four judges of the Appeal Court of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province on the Kabul-Logar highway, Abdullah Hasrat, the spokesman for Paktia governor, said on Thursday.

The judges were on their way from Paktia to the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The incident happened in the Baqi Abad area of Mohammad Agha district of Logar province after noon local time.

Hasrat revealed the Names of the judges in a statement: "Noorullah Qurbani, son of Khairullah, director of the Criminal Court of Appeal; Zainullah Hafizi, son of Shukrullah, judge of the Civil Court of the Appeal Court; Mohammad Emal, son of Mohammad Salem, judge of the Appellate Court of Public Security; Said Kabir, chief executive officer for the prevention of violence against women."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Governor Salem Criminals Women From Court

Recent Stories

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

2 minutes ago

Chinese envoy voices hope U.S., Cuba continue to a ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates announces attractive fares for travellers

29 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

10 minutes ago

Burundi provides combat vehicles for counter terro ..

10 minutes ago

8m tonnes of plastic ends up in oceans: Experts

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.