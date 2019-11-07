(@FahadShabbir)

Taliban militants have killed four judges of the Appeal Court of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province on the Kabul-Logar highway, Abdullah Hasrat, the spokesman for Paktia governor, said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Taliban militants have killed four judges of the Appeal Court of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province on the Kabul-Logar highway, Abdullah Hasrat, the spokesman for Paktia governor, said on Thursday.

The judges were on their way from Paktia to the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The incident happened in the Baqi Abad area of Mohammad Agha district of Logar province after noon local time.

Hasrat revealed the Names of the judges in a statement: "Noorullah Qurbani, son of Khairullah, director of the Criminal Court of Appeal; Zainullah Hafizi, son of Shukrullah, judge of the Civil Court of the Appeal Court; Mohammad Emal, son of Mohammad Salem, judge of the Appellate Court of Public Security; Said Kabir, chief executive officer for the prevention of violence against women."