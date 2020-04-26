UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Kill 6, Abduct 4 Soldiers During Attacks In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

Taliban Kill 6, Abduct 4 Soldiers During Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) At least six Afghan security officers have been killed, and four others were abducted by the Taliban militants during attacks in Baraki Barak district of the country's eastern province of Logar, a local source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity on Sunday.

Security officials in Logar had not yet confirmed the attacks that happened late on Saturday at the Sangi Marmar checkpoint.

Former district governor Rahimuddin Amin told Sputnik that the Taliban had launched a series of attacks that resulted in clashes at the Pol-e Alam checkpoint. Several security officers wee abducted by the group.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to the Afghan TOLONews broadcaster.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Governor Baraki Barak Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

7 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank net profit increases to reach ..

37 minutes ago

ADIB supports ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

52 minutes ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD Corporate Banking reports over 60% in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.