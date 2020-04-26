Taliban Kill 6, Abduct 4 Soldiers During Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) At least six Afghan security officers have been killed, and four others were abducted by the Taliban militants during attacks in Baraki Barak district of the country's eastern province of Logar, a local source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity on Sunday.

Security officials in Logar had not yet confirmed the attacks that happened late on Saturday at the Sangi Marmar checkpoint.

Former district governor Rahimuddin Amin told Sputnik that the Taliban had launched a series of attacks that resulted in clashes at the Pol-e Alam checkpoint. Several security officers wee abducted by the group.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to the Afghan TOLONews broadcaster.