Taliban Kill 8 Soldiers In Attack On Afghan Army Base - Local Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The Taliban have attacked an Afghan army base in northern province of Kunduz, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding more than four, local officials told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Taliban stormed an Afghan forces base in Amam Saheb district that killed at least eight Afghan soldiers and wounded four, capturing several others," Zargul Alamy, a member of Kunduz provincial council, told Sputnik.

Local police command has refused to comment on the incident.

The attack comes as US and Taliban peace talks have entered their second day in the Qatari capital. They are aimed at ending one of the deadliest wars in the region.

Taliban launched its deadliest attack in recent weeks on Friday, killing 43 Afghan security personnel in Baghlan and Kandahar provinces.

