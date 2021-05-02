UrduPoint.com
Taliban Kill 8 Soldiers In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Taliban Kill 8 Soldiers in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Eight soldiers were killed and six others wounded in a Taliban attack last night on an army checkpoint in the northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan, a government source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier that the attack in the Wurduj district left eight soldiers killed and 15 more wounded. Insurgents destroyed a tank and seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.

Violence flared in the Central Asian country ahead of the May 1 withdrawal of US and allied troops. Tolo news estimates that 226 Afghan civilians and military personnel have been killed in Taliban attacks since US President Joe Biden announced the pullout on April 14.

