KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Three Afghan customs officers were killed on Tuesday in an attack by the Taliban militant group in the Herat region bordering Iran, a provincial police spokesman told Sputnik.

"The incident occurred at noon today in the area belonging to the Herat-Kahsan Highway," Abdul Ahad Walizada said.

The western Afghan province has flourished after being charged with collecting duties for Afghanistan from its robust trade with Iran. The Islamic Republic built a highway from the regional capital to its border, highlighting Herat's importance.