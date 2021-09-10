Taliban Kill Brother of Self-Proclaimed Afghan President Amrullah Saleh - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) took prisoner and then killed Rohullah Saleh, brother of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who had declared himself president of Afghanistan, a source close to the resistance forces told Sputnik.

At the same time, a resident of the Panjshir province, which is not controlled by the Taliban, told Sputnik that Rohullah Saleh had died a few days ago fighting against the Taliban.