Taliban Kill, Injure 51 Civilians Over Past Week - Afghan National Security Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) As many as 51 civilians have either been killed or wounded by the Taliban over the past week, Afghanistan's National Security Council said on Saturday.

"The Taliban have killed 21 civilians and injured 30 others in 14 provinces," the National Security Council statement read.

The highest number of civilian casualties was reported in the northern province of Takhar, according to the statement.

Earlier on Saturday, two employees of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission were killed after an improvised explosive device blast.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February. The agreement was expected to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the militant group, although these have yet to take place.

Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that Kabul's negotiating team is ready at any time to begin talks with the Taliban.