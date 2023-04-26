UrduPoint.com

Taliban Kill ISIS Leader Behind Deadly 2021 Kabul Airport Attack: US Media Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Taliban kill ISIS leader behind deadly 2021 Kabul airport attack: US media reports

The Taliban have killed the suspected ISIS-K mastermind behind the 2021 bombing at the airport in Kabul that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghans dead, according to American media reports, citing officials

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Taliban have killed the suspected ISIS-K mastermind behind the 2021 bombing at the airport in Kabul that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghans dead, according to American media reports, citing officials.

The ISIS-K leader was killed weeks ago but it took time to confirm his death, US officials told CBS news.

His name has not been released.

US officials said they had determined through intelligence gathering and monitoring of the region that the leader had died, though they did not provide further details on how they had learned that he was responsible for the bombing.

"Experts in the government are at high confidence that this individual� was indeed the key individual responsible," a senior US official told CBS News.

According to a report in the New York Times, the US learned of the leader's death in early April. It is unclear whether he was targeted by the Taliban or if he was killed during ongoing fighting between the IS and the Taliban, the newspaper reported.

On Monday, the US began notifying families of the soldiers killed about the death of the ISIS-K leader.

The blast came hours after Western governments warned their citizens to stay away from Kabul International Airport, because of an imminent threat of an attack by IS-K, the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State group.

It happened around at the Abbey Gate to the airport, when a suicide bomber walked into the middle of families waiting outside the gate.

Huge crowds had been gathering in the area, hoping to be accepted on to an evacuation flight as US troops pulled out of Afghanistan.

The August 2021 pull-out of US troops from Afghanistan marked the end of America's longest war.

It led to the collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the US government had supported for two decades. It also led to the return of power to the Taliban.

The Biden administration was criticiszd both at home and abroad in the aftermath of the pull-out.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Died Suicide New York April August Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property ..

US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property Rights Watch List - Report

15 seconds ago
 Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Com ..

Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting

6 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meetin ..

UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meeting

6 minutes ago
 Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperat ..

Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperation With US - Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally A ..

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

59 seconds ago
 Tarar affirms Parliament's authority to allocate f ..

Tarar affirms Parliament's authority to allocate funds for Punjab elections

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.