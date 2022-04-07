Taliban Kills 2 IS Commanders in Afghanistan - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) has killed two terrorists of the Islamic State group (IS, banned in Russia) in the city of Jalalabad, a source in the Nangarhar province told Sputnik.

The Taliban stressed that they had searched for the two IS commanders for a long time.

In August, the Taliban entered Kabul and announced the end of the war in Afghanistan. The movement then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

The movement is currently focusing on eliminating the IS cells in the country.