MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) At least eight members of the Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in the country's northern province of Baghlan, TOLOnews reported on Monday, citing local and security sources.

According to the news outlet, the incident occurred in the morning in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of the province.

"Two other security force members are missing, and two army vehicles were destroyed in the attack," sources said, as cited by the media outlet.

The sources added that the outpost was destroyed and some bodies of the security forces remained there.

According to a military commander, the Taliban also suffered casualties during the clashes.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.