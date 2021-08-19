Taliban Know If They Take US Citizens, US to 'Strike Them Back Like Hell' - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) knows that if they take the US citizens or the US military, Washington will 'strike them back like hell'

"The Taliban knows if they take on American citizens or American military, we will strike them back like hell won't have it," Biden told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos in an interview.