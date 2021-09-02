Taliban Launch Military Operation Against Panjshir Resistance Forces - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) decided to launch a military operation against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the northern Panjshir province after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban.

The mountainous province remains the only one yet to fall under the Taliban control.