Taliban Launch Military Operation Against Panjshir Resistance Forces - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:37 PM

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) decided to launch a military operation against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the northern Panjshir province after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) decided to launch a military operation against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the northern Panjshir province after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban.

The mountainous province remains the only one yet to fall under the Taliban control.

