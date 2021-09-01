Taliban Leader Akhunzada To Head Afghan Government - Movement

Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will become the head of the new Afghan government, Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will become the head of the new Afghan government, Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this," Samangani said, as quoted by the Afghan TOLO news agency.

The Taliban is expected to announce the formation of the new government on Friday.