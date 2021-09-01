UrduPoint.com

Taliban Leader Akhunzada To Head Afghan Government - Movement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:12 PM

Taliban Leader Akhunzada To Head Afghan Government - Movement

Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will become the head of the new Afghan government, Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will become the head of the new Afghan government, Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this," Samangani said, as quoted by the Afghan TOLO news agency.

The Taliban is expected to announce the formation of the new government on Friday.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Government

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.