Taliban Leader Appoints New Attorney General - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Former Afghan Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Shamsuddin Shariati took office of the prosecutor general, Afghanistan's broadcaster Ariana news said on Sunday, citing Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

Shariati was appointed to the post under a decree signed by the Taliban supreme leader, the broadcaster added.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the movement, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

