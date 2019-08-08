Taliban Leader Calls on Washington to Steadfastly Continue Peace Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KANDAHAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada in his Eid al-Adha holiday address has called on the United States to remain committed to its peace talks with the movement.

The eighth round of peace talks started in Doha on Saturday. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said he was optimistic the negotiations would result in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"During the last 18 years, the United States has frequently failed its military strategies toward Afghanistan, and finally decided to settle the issue through reconciliation. Now the peace talks are ongoing, and the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] continue the negotiations in a quite serious way. It has taken more steps through its political office and now is led by its deputy leader for political affairs [Mullah Beradar]. You [the United States] must also continue the peace process steadfastly in order to end the 18-year war," the Taliban leader said.

Akhundzada also condemned the increased US bombings and raids during the peace talks, saying that they caused civilian casualties.

"While the peace talks continue, the number of cruel bombings, attacking populated civilian areas, has increased, which along with controversial remarks by your [US] military and political officials are the reasons prompting tensions and doubts," Akhundzada added.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, organized by al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), which was backed by the then Taliban-led government of Afghanistan.

The Taliban and the United States are trying to reach a peace deal to include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban that the country will not be used as a safe harbor for terrorists.