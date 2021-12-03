UrduPoint.com

Taliban Leader Issues Decree Saying Women Are Not Property

Fri 03rd December 2021

The leader of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Haibatullah Akhundzada, issued a special decree on women's rights on Friday which acknowledges that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The leader of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Haibatullah Akhundzada, issued a special decree on women's rights on Friday which acknowledges that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.

"A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for a peace deal and/or to end animosity," the decree, published by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Twitter, said.

An adult woman's consent for marriage is recognized as "necessary." The decree enshrines that "no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure."

Furthermore, the decree specifies the rights of widows, emphasizing that widowed women can determine their future and decide whether to marry again or not for themselves. Widows are granted the right to inheritance, as well as a fixed portion of the property of her husband, children, father and relatives.

The Taliban leadership called upon relevant organizations, religious leaders and clergy "to take serious action to enforce women's rights," while the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Ministry of Information and Culture are instructed to raise public awareness of women's rights to prevent "ongoing oppression.

" The Afghan Supreme Court is obliged to instruct all subordinate courts on considering applications regarding women's rights and their violations.

The rights of women to education and work have not been mentioned in the decree.

The Taliban movement returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of Taliban cruelties, rampant violations of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

