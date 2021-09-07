UrduPoint.com

Taliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be In Force In Afghanistan

The leader of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that Sharia law would be in force in Afghanistan

The leader of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that Sharia law would be in force in Afghanistan.

"In the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia," the statement says.

The Afghan authorities will take serious steps to protect human and minority rights "within the framework of Islam," Akhundzada said.

Akhundzada also said that the new Afghan authorities would provide opportunities for foreign investment in the country.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [self-designation of the Taliban political system] will use all its resources for economic power, prosperity and development, in addition to strengthening security. It will manage domestic revenues appropriately and transparently, provide special opportunities for international investment and various sectors of trade, will effectively fight unemployment," Akhundzada said in a statement.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the new Afghan authorities will be to "put the country on its feet as soon as possible" and rebuild it.

Afghanistan undertakes to abide by all international agreements that do not contradict the laws of islam and national values.

"We want strong and healthy relations with our neighbors and other countries based on respect and interaction. Our relations with these countries will be based on the interests and benefits of Afghanistan. We are committed to all international laws and agreements, resolutions and obligations that do not contradict Islamic law and national values," the statement says.

Foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organizations and investors in Afghanistan will not face problems and can safely work in the country, Akhundzada said.

