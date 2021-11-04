UrduPoint.com

Taliban Leader Warns Against Infiltrators In The Ranks

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:05 PM

Taliban leader warns against infiltrators in the ranks

The supreme leader of the Taliban warned Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge of Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The supreme leader of the Taliban warned Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge of Afghanistan.

Reflecting the seriousness of the threat, the reclusive Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a rare written public statement to urge Taliban commanders to purge their ranks.

In it he says "all those elders of their groups must look inside their ranks and see if there is any unknown entity working against the will of the government, which must be eradicated as soon as possible.

"Whatever wrong happens, the elder will be responsible for the consequences of the actions in this world and in the afterlife," he warned, in a statement tweeted out by multiple Taliban accounts.

