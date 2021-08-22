Taliban Leaders, Kabul Officials Set to Hold Major Meeting on Future Government - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) A high-level meeting dedicated to the formation of a new inclusive Afghan government is likely to be held soon in Kabul, the Afghan Khaama Press news agency reported Sunday.

The meeting will be attended by the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) leadership, as well as city officials and politicians, the report said.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. The Taliban have since been de facto in control of Afghanistan.

The chief of the political office of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, will likely announce the decision concerning the structure of the future Afghan government over the next two weeks, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.