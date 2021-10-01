Taliban-Led Afghan Foreign Ministry Meets With Foreign Ambassadors in Kabul - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The acting foreign minister and acting deputy prime minister in the interim Afghan government proclaimed by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) have held a reception for foreign ambassadors in Kabul, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Thursday.

"Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hosted a reception and dinner at the Foreign Ministry for foreign representatives (ambassadors) in Kabul. Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar and Muttaqi greeted the guests and delivered short speeches," Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

After the Taliban took over in August and the US-backed Afghan government collapsed, many countries resorted to evacuating their citizens, diplomatic missions and associated Afghans from the country. In September, the Taliban seized the last resisting province of Panjshir and declared the all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.