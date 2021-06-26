Taliban Lie at Doha Talks About Readiness to Negotiate Peace - Afghan Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik that the Taliban are lying at talks in Doha, as they are not really ready for negotiating peace and have missed the opportunity that was given to them in Qatar.

"No doubt they are lying. They cannot reach an accord on agenda for a year; it is the matter of two-three days. Not to mention fundamental issues. They are invited to Istanbul - they first say they'll come, then - that they won't come, they'll think, come to Pakistan, and talk to their leaders. You saw that the Taliban didn't accept proposals from the international community, in particular, from friends in Moscow or in Doha. In Moscow the Taliban weren't ready to get down to talks with Afghans.

They were only present at general meetings," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that both the central government and opposition are ready to discuss any agenda the Taliban would offer, as everyone is tired of the Taliban position - "we are ready for talks, but we won't hold talks."

The official assumed the radical Islamist group is not ready to establish peace. The Taliban policy is talks about peace, but not talks to restore peace; Doha was an exclusive opportunity, which they missed, Said Tayeb Jawad added.

Delegations of Afghan authorities and the Taliban have been holding negotiations in Doha since September.