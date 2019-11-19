UrduPoint.com
Taliban-Linked Prisoners Flown To Qatar For Possible Swap With Western Hostages - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Afghan government flies three high-profile Taliban-linked prisoners to Qatar ahead of possible exchange with Western hostages as one week delay reaches an end, a Taliban source told Sputnik Tuesday.

"That the process was delayed a week and is scheduled to end today," the Taliban source close to the matter said.

The Afghan government had previously announced that it would release one of the senior leaders of the Haqqani insurgent group, Anas Haqqani, as well as key Taliban commanders Hafiz Abdul Rashid and Mali Khan, in exchange for US and Australian academics who were kidnapped in 2016.

The exchange was scheduled to take place last week, but was delayed for unknown reasons.

Taliban maintain an office in Doha, Qatar, from where they conduct foreign affairs including peace negotiations with United States representatives.

