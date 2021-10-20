Taliban Make Efforts to Gain International Recognition - Political Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) makes efforts to gain the international recognition of their government as it would be beneficial for everyone, political office spokesman Anas Haqqani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Only the Almighty knows. But we are trying. It is very beneficial for the whole world, so that they recognize us," Haqqani said.