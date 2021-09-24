Taliban May Ask Qatar to Help It Get Seat in UN - Deputy Information Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The interim Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), may ask friendly countries, such as Qatar, to help it obtain a seat in the United Nations, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, why not. Other countries close to us, such as Qatar and others, those that supported us during a difficult period, could take on the role of mediators or a link and help us get a seat in the UN. This is our right and we welcome any nation capable of assisting this," Mujahid said.