Taliban May Partake In Afghan Conference In Turkey 4 Days After Expected Date - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A delegation from the Taliban group might attend the US-brokered Afghan peace conference in Turkey four days after the expected date, a source in the movement told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Istanbul-hosted conference is tentatively slated for April 16.

While Kabul has confirmed to Sputnik that its delegation would attend the event, Taliban's political bureau in Qatar told Sputnik on Monday that the group could not participate in the conference if it was held as scheduled, on Friday.

The idea of convening international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran and Pakistan, for a UN-facilitated conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey was first voiced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month.

