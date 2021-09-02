Taliban Meet With Turkish Ambassador to Qatar - Political Office Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai met with Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu, spokesman for the Qatari Taliban political office Mohammad Naeem Wardak said on Twitter.

The sides discussed the current and potential situation in Afghanistan.

The Turkish ambassador said the country will continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people. The Taliban delegation, in turn, expressed hope for building good relations with Turkey.