Taliban Meets With Russian Ambassador In Qatar To Discuss Afghan Talks - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Taliban official Qari Deen Mohammad Haneef, responsible for contact with Russia, Iran and Turkey, on Tuesday met with Russian Ambassador to Qatar Nurmakhmad Kholov to discuss the ongoing intra-Afghan talks that are taking place in the Qatari capital of Doha, the movement's spokesman, Mohammad Naeem Wardak, said.

"Today Before the noon, the responsible for contact section with Russia, middle Asia, Iran and Turkey from the political office of the IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban's self-designation] Qari Deen Mohammad Haneef and his delegation met with the Russian ambassador to Doha Noor Mohammad Khalouf [Nurmakhmad Kholov] and the delegation accompanying him.

Alongside with Intra-Afghan negotiations, the bilateral issues suitable with region were discussed during the meeting," Wardak tweted.

The intra-Afghan talks have been taking place in Doha since September. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country.

