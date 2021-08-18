UrduPoint.com

Taliban Met Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah: SITE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah: SITE

Senior Taliban members met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and top official Abdullah Abdullah in the capital Kabul on Wednesday, according to the SITE monitoring group

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Taliban members met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and top official Abdullah Abdullah in the capital Kabul on Wednesday, according to the SITE monitoring group.

Abdullah had led the government's peace council during failed talks between the warring sides in Qatar.

Taliban leaders "have said that they pardoned all former government officials and thus there is no need for anyone to leave the country," SITE said, after the Taliban published images of Karzai meeting Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban negotiating team.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Qatar SITE All Government Top

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

41 minutes ago
 Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support ..

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

12 minutes ago
 No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccines, boost ..

No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shot for children, elderly: ..

1 hour ago
 UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

12 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

12 minutes ago
 Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan ..

Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Could Endanger Them - Trudeau

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.