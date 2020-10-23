The Taliban militants have abducted seven employees of a private construction company in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Taliban militants have abducted seven employees of a private construction company in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"Seven workers of a private construction company were abducted by the Taliban in the Nahr Shahi district of Balkh province on Friday," Adil Shah Adil said.

The police spokesman added that the insurgents kidnapped the company staffers, as they had not given the Taliban a 10 percent stake in a road construction contract.

The operation to free the abductees is currently underway.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.