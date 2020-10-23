UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Militants Abduct 7 Civilians In Afghanistan's Balkh Province - Police

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Taliban Militants Abduct 7 Civilians in Afghanistan's Balkh Province - Police

The Taliban militants have abducted seven employees of a private construction company in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Taliban militants have abducted seven employees of a private construction company in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"Seven workers of a private construction company were abducted by the Taliban in the Nahr Shahi district of Balkh province on Friday," Adil Shah Adil said.

The police spokesman added that the insurgents kidnapped the company staffers, as they had not given the Taliban a 10 percent stake in a road construction contract.

The operation to free the abductees is currently underway.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Police Company Road Balkh

Recent Stories

Guterres Says He Hopes UN Security Council Endorse ..

1 minute ago

South Korean Foreign Ministry Slams Tokyo's Claims ..

1 minute ago

Stoltenberg Says Greece, Turkey Canceled Military ..

1 minute ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

31 minutes ago

Medvedev Calls Sanctions Imposed on Countries in T ..

31 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasef ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.