Taliban Militants Kidnap 28 Civilians in Central Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Taliban operatives have kidnapped 28 civilians in the central province of Maidan Wardak on Wednesday, media reported Wednesday.

According to Police Spokesman Mohammad Hofyani, the kidnapping took place along a highway in the Jalrez district. The victims were en route to the capital city Kabul, national broadcaster 1TV news reported.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.