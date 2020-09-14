UrduPoint.com
Taliban Militants Kill 1, Injure 4 Police Officers In Northeastern Afghanistan - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

One police officer has been killed and four others were injured at a checkpoint in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunar in an attack by the Taliban, the provincial governor's spokesman, Abdul Ghani Mosamim, told Sputnik on Monday

The clashes took place on Sunday night when the militants attacked the post in the province's Marawara District.

Mosamim added that there was no information on possible casualties among the attackers.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

