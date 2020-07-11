UrduPoint.com
Taliban Militants Kill 1 Police Officer, Capture 6 Others In Southwestern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Taliban Militants Kill 1 Police Officer, Capture 6 Others in Southwestern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) One police officer has been killed at the Sayed Abad checkpoint in the Afghan southwestern province of Farah in an attack by militants, a member of the provincial council told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that six more officers had been captured by the Taliban.

The clashes took place on Friday night when the militants attacked the post, Dadullah Qane said.

The Farah police chief declined to comment on the incident.

