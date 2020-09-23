Taliban Militants Kill 28 Surrendering Soldiers in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

Taliban militants killed 28 Afghan soldiers who had surrendered after being under siege for several days in the Gizab district of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, Zarga Ebadi, the spokesman of the Uruzgan governor, told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Taliban militants killed 28 Afghan soldiers who had surrendered after being under siege for several days in the Gizab district of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, Zarga Ebadi, the spokesman of the Uruzgan governor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Taliban promised the surrendered soldiers that they would not harm them once they surrendered, but they did not keep their promise and killed 28 soldiers," Ebadi said.

According to the authorities, over the past six days, Taliban members attacked numerous security checkpoints and captured several areas of the Gizab district.

A source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the district police headquarters had been surrounded by militants. More than 100 soldiers were killed and several others went missing as a result of the clashes.

Although a number of reinforcements have been sent to the district from the provincial capital city, besieged troops say the fighting is fierce and the district will fall if more aid is not provided.

Media have reported that violence in the area has been underway in the wake of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks.