UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Militants Kill 28 Surrendering Soldiers In Central Afghanistan - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Taliban Militants Kill 28 Surrendering Soldiers in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

Taliban militants killed 28 Afghan soldiers who had surrendered after being under siege for several days in the Gizab district of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, Zarga Ebadi, the spokesman of the Uruzgan governor, told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Taliban militants killed 28 Afghan soldiers who had surrendered after being under siege for several days in the Gizab district of Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, Zarga Ebadi, the spokesman of the Uruzgan governor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Taliban promised the surrendered soldiers that they would not harm them once they surrendered, but they did not keep their promise and killed 28 soldiers," Ebadi said.

According to the authorities, over the past six days, Taliban members attacked numerous security checkpoints and captured several areas of the Gizab district.

A source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the district police headquarters had been surrounded by militants. More than 100 soldiers were killed and several others went missing as a result of the clashes.

Although a number of reinforcements have been sent to the district from the provincial capital city, besieged troops say the fighting is fierce and the district will fall if more aid is not provided.

Media have reported that violence in the area has been underway in the wake of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Police Governor From

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

27 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

53 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

56 minutes ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.