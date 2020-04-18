UrduPoint.com
Taliban Militants Kill 5 Police Officers, Capture 7 In Afghan Kunduz Province - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Taliban Militants Kill 5 Police Officers, Capture 7 in Afghan Kunduz Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Five police officers and servicemen were killed in the Imam Saheb district of the Afghan northeastern Kunduz province in an attack by militants, a source told Sputnik, adding that seven more officers had been captured by the Taliban.

The clashes took place on Friday night when the militants attacked a district post, the source added.

"The security forces fought until morning, but when they [were short of] ammunition and no one supplied, the post collapsed after six hours of fighting, five soldiers of the local army and local police were killed and seven others were captured by the Taliban," an eyewitness told Sputnik.

According to the source, the post was controlled by the local army and the police.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident so far.

