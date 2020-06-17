UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Militants Kill 7 Afghan Servicemen In Northern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

Taliban Militants Kill 7 Afghan Servicemen in Northern Afghanistan

At least seven Afghan servicemen were killed and three others injured in an armed clash with Taliban militants in the northern Afghan province of Jawzian, according to a statement released by the press office of 209 Shaheen Corps

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) At least seven Afghan servicemen were killed and three others injured in an armed clash with Taliban militants in the northern Afghan province of Jawzian, according to a statement released by the press office of 209 Shaheen Corps.

Seven Taliban insurgents were killed and ten others were wounded in the incident, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Taliban said that a total of 49 Afghan servicemen were killed and wounded in the clash, while several others were captured.

The government of Afghanistan has not commented on the information so far.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Government

Recent Stories

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

18 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

33 minutes ago

Minister urges ERRA to complete pending projects i ..

8 seconds ago

London mayor takes pay cut over virus funding cut ..

9 seconds ago

Five arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

11 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 293,000 cuse ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.