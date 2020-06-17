Taliban Militants Kill 7 Afghan Servicemen in Northern Afghanistan

At least seven Afghan servicemen were killed and three others injured in an armed clash with Taliban militants in the northern Afghan province of Jawzian, according to a statement released by the press office of 209 Shaheen Corps

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) At least seven Afghan servicemen were killed and three others injured in an armed clash with Taliban militants in the northern Afghan province of Jawzian, according to a statement released by the press office of 209 Shaheen Corps.

Seven Taliban insurgents were killed and ten others were wounded in the incident, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Taliban said that a total of 49 Afghan servicemen were killed and wounded in the clash, while several others were captured.

The government of Afghanistan has not commented on the information so far.